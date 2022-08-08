Fundraiser to help Markleeville small businesses

Markleeville clean up after flooding is causing stress for local businesses

A fundraiser has been set up for the town of Markleeville, which have been heavily impacted by recent flooding and mudslides in Alpine County. The damage has closed Highway 89 north of the town for an undetermined about of time.

A GoFundMe page is aiming to raise $100,000 to help the historic town's small businesses.

"Our businesses are the backbone of our community. Their resilience in the face of adversity should be recognized," said JT Chevallier, the Alpine County economic development director. "Support for our businesses is the best vector for recovery, as we once again begin the recovery process."

