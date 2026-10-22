Law enforcement shooting on Fulton Avenue in Arden-Arcade sends person to hospital

An investigation is underway in the Arden-Arcade area after a law enforcement shooting on Fulton Avenue near Michelle Drive, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

A person was taken to the hospital, although the extent of their injuries has not been shared by officials at this time.

The sheriff's office said that the Citrus Heights Police Department and CHP also had officers on scene. It is unclear what led up to the shooting or which law enforcement agencies fired shots during the incident.

Fulton Avenue is closed between Echo Way and Edison Avenue with no estimated time of reopening. Initially, the sheriff's office said that Watt Avenue was closed, before updating to reflect that the closure was on Fulton Avenue.