Woman found dead in Fresno County in 1993 identified as former Sacramento-area resident

A woman found dead more than three decades ago along Interstate 5 in Fresno County has now been identified, and investigators say she had strong ties to the Sacramento region.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that the woman discovered on July 12, 1993, near Interstate 5 and Kamm Avenue outside Cantua Creek has been identified as Janet Fay Moore. She was 40 years old at the time of her death.

Investigators say Moore was born in Nevada but lived in the Sacramento area for more than 20 years, from 1971 until 1993. Detectives are now hoping someone may recognize her name or remember details that could help explain how she ended up in Fresno County and what led to her death.

When Moore's body was found, she was wearing a ring with a photo of a young boy believed to be about 3 to 4 years old, a California Hollywood Rat Race T-shirt, jean shorts and a white cross necklace, law enforcement officials said.

Fresno County Sheriff's Office



The case remained unsolved for more than 30 years until the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit identified Moore in December 2025. Authorities say her cause and manner of death are still undetermined.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.