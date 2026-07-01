California ag detectives recover 2,000 pounds of stolen peaches, sheriff says

Two men were arrested in Central California after detectives found about 2,000 pounds of stolen peaches loaded onto a trailer, authorities said.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, detectives working for their Agricultural Crimes Task Force on Monday developed information about a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to ongoing stone fruit thefts in Fresno and Tulare counties. Detectives worked with patrol deputies and Reedley police officers to find the vehicle.

Later Monday night, a deputy stopped a matching pickup truck towing a trailer at Kamm Avenue and Road 56 near Dinuba. The trailer was loaded with crates containing approximately 2,000 pounds of Pink Moon Peaches valued at $8,500, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives responded to the scene and determined the peaches had been stolen Sunday from a farm in Tulare County, according to the sheriff's office.

Francisco Lopez, 54, of Reedley, and Josue Vargas, 46, of Orange Cove, were arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft of farm crops. Lopez had bail set at $10,000, while Vargas had total bail set at $50,000 due to additional charges related to DUI warrants, the sheriff's office said.

A third person in the truck, identified as 56-year-old Jesus Chacon of Reedley, was also arrested on outstanding warrants related to drug possession and battery, the sheriff's office said.

Because the alleged theft happened in Tulare County, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office is expected to pursue additional criminal charges against Lopez and Vargas.