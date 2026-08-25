Former Sacramento-area Macy's could become self-storage facility, sparking concerns from neighbors

A developer is proposing to transform the long-vacant former Macy's building at Sacramento's Country Club Plaza into a self-storage facility. It's a plan that has some longtime neighbors questioning whether it's the right fit for the community.

Country Club Plaza was once a thriving suburban mall in the Arden-Arcade area, but today, its anchor tenant is long gone. The three-story building near Watt and El Camino avenues has been vacant for about a decade since Macy's closed the store.

For neighbors who have watched the property deteriorate over the years, the empty building has become an eyesore.

"It's a mess," said Holly Talbert, who lives near Country Club Plaza. "It's just pretty much sat here kind of rotting away."

The property was purchased by Turbineau Real Estate Partners. Benjamin Wong is a developer with the company.

"It's a product of a bygone era," Wong said about the building.

Wong said the interior is in pretty bad shape.

"There are birds living there and all the copper and infrastructure have been pulled out by thieves," he said.

Now, he's unveiling plans to renovate the massive three-story structure that has no windows and turn it into a self-storage facility.

"Our thinking is, what else can this building become? Right now, the only economic use for it is storage," Wong said.

Plans also include converting the ground floor level into a retail space and potentially adding new apartments in the parking lot.

But Talbert said converting the iconic old Macy's into a storage warehouse won't benefit the neighborhood.

"No one is going to be employed here but a couple of people. We want something that is going to bring employment to the area. We want something that is going to be nice to look at," she said.

Michael Seaman has lived nearby for nearly 50 years and would like to see it turned into something the community can use, like a performance theater or recreational complex.

"This is a very important architectural structure," he said.

But the building owners say their goal is to create a viable new business instead of letting it continue to sit vacant for years to come.

"It needs to have a use that can fit its bones," Wong said. "It's going to take a substantial amount of investment to rescue this project, but it's something that we're ready to do."

A community advisory meeting will be held on Thursday to discuss the project, which still needs approval of the planning commission to proceed.

The developers are hoping to start construction early next year, with a goal of opening by the end of 2027.