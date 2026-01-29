Former CapRadio general manager accused of embezzling $1.3M from nonprofit

A former general manager of CapRadio in Sacramento is accused of embezzling more than $1.3 million from the nonprofit for personal use, authorities said on Thursday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received a tip in January 2024 about possible embezzlement at CapRadio when a routine audit revealed missing funds.

Through the investigation, deputies said they were able to arrest 60-year-old Fidias "Jun" Reina, who turned himself in on Thursday.

Reina began working at CapRadio in 2007 as the chief financial officer. He was also the chief of operations at one point, before ultimately becoming the executive vice president and general manager in 2020. Deputies said Reina stopped working at CapRadio in 2023 after the nonprofit discovered financial improprieties.

During the investigation, deputies said they found Reina had multiple credit cards linked to CapRadio accounts in his name. Reina also has multiple money transfers from CapRadio accounts to his personal bank accounts, deputies said.

Between December 2016 and June 2022, deputies said Reina embezzled more than $1.3 million, which was used on travel, a new vehicle, home improvements, education expenses for his children, property taxes, utilities and other day-to-day expenses. Deputies added he used the stolen money to donate over $27,000 to CapRadio.

He was arrested of multuple felony counts, including grand theft, embezzlement and forgery.

"These charges allege a serious breach of trust," said Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho. "Nonprofit organizations depend on transparency and accountability. When someone entrusted with financial oversight is alleged to exploit that position for personal gain, it undermines public confidence and harms the community the organization serves."