Suspected DUI crash on Foresthill Road in Placer County leave 2 dead, 1 injured

Two people are dead and one other person is injured in a suspected DUI crash in Placer County Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened on Foresthill Road between Lincoln Way and Old Foresthill Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers said the crash appears to be a head-on crash involving a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Tacoma.

Officers said three people were inside the Corolla. The driver and passenger died, and a child who was properly restrained in a car seat is OK, officers said.

The driver of the Tacoma was taken to a hospital with suspected major injuries, officers said, and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Foresthill Road is closed as the investigation is ongoing.

The identities of the two people killed have not been released.