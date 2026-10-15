Folsom Zoo unveils new entrance after community raises nearly $45,000

The Folsom Zoo is getting a new first impression, thanks to a group of community members who raised nearly $45,000 for improvements to the animal sanctuary.

The donation comes as the zoo faces financial challenges tied to the city of Folsom's budget deficit, raising questions about its long-term future.

Members of Leadership Folsom spent the past year raising money for upgrades to the zoo's entrance, including new digital kiosks, a monument sign and high-visibility lettering at the main gate.

"It's a treasure to our community," said Erik Bagley, Leadership Folsom co-chair.

Before visitors get a glimpse of animals like Cedar the mountain lion, Solomon the skink or Matilda the brown bear, they now pass through the remodeled entrance.

Zoo manager Jocelyn Smeltzer said the group wanted to invest in improvements that would benefit the sanctuary for years to come.

"They really wanted to focus on something that had a long-term benefit," Smeltzer said.

The upgrades include digital kiosks, a new monument sign and more prominent lettering across the main gate.

"We are so grateful. The volunteers have been exceptionally generous," Smeltzer said.

The improvements come as the Folsom Zoo, which has operated for more than 60 years, faces financial uncertainty.

The zoo costs about $2.5 million a year to operate but brought in less than $1.3 million in revenue last year, forcing the city to use money from its general fund to help keep it running.

Folsom City Manager Bryan Whitemyer said community support for the zoo has been clear whenever its future is discussed.

"Whenever there's discussion about the zoo and the potential for reductions, the supporters of the zoo show up in force. There's not an empty seat in the house," Whitemyer said.

Most of the zoo's budget goes toward caring for its animals and paying staff, leaving limited funding for projects such as the entrance renovation.

Organizers say the community-funded improvements will help preserve the zoo's role as a local attraction while allowing it to focus on its primary mission of caring for animals, including Sierra and Zel.

Bagley said the zoo holds a special place in his family's life.

"I have kids. We visit the zoo all the time, and it's very special that we have one," he said.

The zoo also raised ticket prices last year from $7 to $10 to help generate additional revenue. Officials say the increase has not affected attendance.