Folsom sees 30% drop in DUI crashes as police step up enforcement

Sacramento is ranked the third-worst city in the nation when it comes to DUI drivers, but it's a different story just to the east, where the city of Folsom is seeing a dramatic drop in alcohol related car crashes.

The Folsom Police Department says DUI-related crashes fell 30% in 2025, and the city recorded zero fatal DUI-related collisions last year. Police are crediting increased enforcement, checkpoints and public awareness campaigns for helping keep impaired drivers off the road.

The department is continuing its enforcement efforts this weekend, including a DUI checkpoint Friday night on East Bidwell Street, an area where officers have investigated serious crashes in the past.

"We are taking every measure to deter folks from drinking and driving," Folsom police Sgt. John Triplett said.

At the checkpoint, officers are screening drivers for signs of impairment from alcohol as well as drugs.

"Whether it's prescription pills, illegal drugs or alcohol, the laws are still the same as far as impairment," Triplett said.

Folsom police conducted 17 DUI saturation patrols in 2025 and made more than 200 DUI-related arrests, according to the department.

"I think it comes down to the proactive enforcement, the DUI checkpoints and the awareness campaigns," he said.

Their main goal is to make sure people who have been drinking use a rideshare or designated driver and everyone gets home safe.

"If someone is injured, that is a felony if someone is involved in a collision. Punitively, you're looking at fines, jail time, suspended license," he said.

Next week, the department is set to receive a $160,000 grant from the California Highway Patrol to continue this type of DUI enforcement.