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Video captures flag-carrying skydiver make hard landing at Folsom Pro Rodeo

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A skydiver was seen making a hard landing during the Folsom Pro Rodeo on Thursday night.

Viewer video captured the moment just after 7 p.m. at the rodeo.

The video appears to show a skydiver carrying an American flag coming in for a landing before making a sudden dip near the grandstands after the flag gets snagged in a tree.

11p-folsom-rodeo-crash-kmaxfttm.jpg
The skydiver appeared to make a sudden dip just above the grandstands.  Krista Nicole Hefner/Viewer video

Witnesses said that, despite how serious the landing looked, the skydiver got up, walked to the middle of the arena and waved to the crowd to show he was OK.

This year marks the 65th year of the Folsom Pro Rodeo. Tickets for the rodeo are already sold out. 

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