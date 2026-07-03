Folsom Parkway cleanup group says bins stolen after contents dumped

More than a dozen green waste containers filled with weeds and vegetation were dumped out and stolen from Friends of Folsom Parkway on Thursday night.

It was the second time in a week the bins have gone missing.

Last week, the group said in the eastern part of the Parkway development, someone dumped the contents of 15 bins on the ground and moved the containers. Crews found them not far from the nature area and brought them back.

"It's not easy moving the bins back and forth, especially when they are packed full," Friends of Folsom Parkway said in a social media post.

The bins went missing again Thursday night, but crews have not found them after searching the surrounding area.

The waste bins used by the group have gone missing. Friends of the Folsom Parkway

"One time, maybe a prank, but two times. That's a criminal act," the group said.

Friends of Folsom Parkway said members are disappointed that the act of "vandalism, if not outright grand theft," happened, especially after the city's Hometown Parade.

The group is asking anyone with information about the missing green waste containers to come forward.