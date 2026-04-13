Large sinkhole opens in Folsom neighborhood after weekend storms

Crews are working to fix a large sinkhole that opened up on a Folsom neighborhood street over the weekend.

Neighbors say they first noticed signs of damage at the intersection of Prewett and Newington drives in Folsom's Lexington Hills neighborhood on Sunday. The road was reportedly bubbling just before the sinkhole opened up, neighbors say.

The sinkhole.

A series of storms rolled through Northern California all weekend, bringing periods of heavy rain.

Detours around the sinkhole are now in place. Crews have also installed barriers.

People trying to get through the area, especially families trying to get to school, should take note of the detours and plane for extra travel time.