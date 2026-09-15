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Placer County deputies recover body from Folsom Lake near Doton's Point

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

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Authorities recovered the body of a man from Folsom Lake near Doton's Point late Tuesday morning.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a possible body in the water.

Deputies found the man in a few feet of water near Doton's Point, which is in the Granite Bay area of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area.

Exactly how the man died remains unclear. The sheriff's office said the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, but noted that it doesn't appear to be suspicious.

His identity will be released after his family has been notified.

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