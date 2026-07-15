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2 Folsom homes damaged in early morning fire

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Firefighters said a fire spread from one Folsom home to another early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported on Dunstable Way, near Oak Avenue Parkway and East Bidwell Street.

Folsom firefighters said the flames appeared to have started in the backyard of one home before spreading to a neighboring house. A second alarm was called as crews worked to contain the fire.

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Scene of the fires Wednesday morning.

Everyone inside the homes was able to get out safely, officials said. The extent of the damage remains unclear.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Exactly what sparked the fire remains under investigation.

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