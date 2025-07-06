Folsom fire station may close as city faces $3 million deficit

The Folsom Fire Department may be closing a fire station to solve the city's multi-million-dollar budget deficit.

The fire chief is warning that the move comes as the city considers delaying the hiring of 10 firefighters to deal with a $3 million deficit.

"I don't necessarily believe that starting with public safety to save money is the best idea," Folsom Fire Chief Ken Cusano said.

Cusano said he would close one of the city's six fire stations if the city decided to defer 10 new firefighter hires.

"It will result in the closure of a station because we just wouldn't have the personnel to fill all the positions that we would need to," Cusano said.

"Came from the Bay Area and we won't be going back," Jordan Correa said.

Correa and her family recently moved to Folsom into one of the new homes being built on the south side of Highway 50.

"They're supposed to build, I believe it's about 9,000 more homes," Correa said.

Folsom is now one of the fastest-growing cities in California, with many people moving from the Bay Area during the pandemic.

"The construction, the development, is not really slowing down," Cusano said.

Cusano said he has not decided which station he would close if the city council decides to delay the hiring of the 10 firefighting positions.

He said he would also take one of the city's three ambulances out of service.

"I don't support it," Cusano said.

The Folsom City Council is set to debate this issue and vote on a decision Tuesday night.