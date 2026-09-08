Folsom considers crackdown on e-bike wheelies, stunts and unsafe riding

A proposed crackdown on unsafe riding could soon mean fewer wheelies, stunts and other risky behavior on Folsom's roads and trails.

Folsom city leaders are considering new regulations targeting e-bikes, electric scooters and other electric conveyances as complaints about unsafe riding and damage to parks continue.

The proposed ordinances would generally prohibit e-bikes and other electric conveyances from being operated in city parks, playgrounds and school grounds unless signs specifically allow them.

The rules would also prohibit a range of unsafe riding behaviors, including performing stunts, carrying unauthorized passengers, failing to yield to pedestrians, using a handheld cellphone while riding and disregarding posted signs.

Folsom police say they have spent the past three years working with local schools to educate young riders about bicycle safety. Now, officers say they may have another tool at their disposal: enforcement.

"Over the course of the last couple of years we've received a lot of complaints from people in the community," Folsom Police Commander Andrew Bates said.

Bates said the goal is not to discourage people from riding, but to make sure they do it safely.

The city says e-bikes and scooters have been used in parks in ways that have damaged grass and other areas. Folsom resident Gina Leoni said she has seen the damage firsthand.

"It's really disheartening to see the damage they did to the lawns," Leoni said.

She also said she has witnessed bad bike behavior in her own neighborhood.

"I saw a kid the other day doing a wheelie through a stop sign at the bottom of my court on his phone," Leoni said.

The ban on wheelies and stunts would also apply to regular bicycles using the city's bike paths, but not everyone thinks that's a good idea.

Folsom resident Josh Duquette said riders should have some room to have fun when trails are empty.

"If you're on a trail and you see no one near you, you should be able to do something to have fun on your bike," Duquette said.

Fines could reach $500

If passed, a first-time ticket would cost $50 and go up to $500 for multiple violations.

The citation would be an administrative fine, so it would not affect people's driving record. If kids under 18 are caught, their parents must pay the ticket.

"The goal is to keep people safe and prevent injuries and prevent accidents," he said.

The Folsom City Council was scheduled to consider the proposed ordinances Tuesday. During the meeting, the council decided to continue discussions on the matter, with no formal actions being taken at this time.