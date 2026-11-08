Folsom Boulevard safety improvement project design plans set for city council vote

Sacramento city councilmembers are set to vote on Tuesday to adopt a resolution that would approve safety improvement project design plans on Folsom Boulevard — a street with a checkered history when it comes to traffic safety.

Over 4 years ago, Lupe Jimenez Brown, a Sacramento mother, was struck by a vehicle and killed at an intersection while crossing the street near Phoebe Hearst Elementary School.

CBS News Sacramento spoke with other parents shortly after Brown was killed, who said that they were scared to walk in the area.

The city's Vision Zero dashboard shows the number of vehicle versus pedestrian crashes across the city in the nearly five years since the deadly crash.

The data shows that several other vehicle versus pedestrian incidents have occurred in the same area where Brown was killed.

Sacramento councilmember Phil Pluckebaum has heard the safety concerns — and has followed the dire statistics.

"I mean, this is an old highway; and people still treat it in a lot of ways like that," Pluckebaum said.

The project would reduce the number of lanes on Folsom Boulevard from four to two, as well as adding a center turn lane, among other safety improvements.

The council will vote on the approval of the design plans, as well as funding for the project, on Tuesday evening.