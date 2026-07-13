Body found in Folsom at Broadstone Marketplace shopping mall

A body was discovered at a shopping center in Folsom early Monday morning, police said.

The Folsom Police Department said the body was reported near a business on the East Bidwell Street and Broadstone Parkway, location of the Broadstone Marketplace shopping mall.

Police vehicles were seen parked near a water fountain at the mall, and a manager at a veterinary clinic next to the fountain said police investigators were at the scene until about 9:30 a.m. The worker said the activity did not have any impact on the clinic's business.

Police did not divulge any details on the ongoing investigation, but said in a social media post that there is nothing to suggest that there was any threat to the community.

The department said it expected to release additional information about the incident later Monday afternoon.