Seattle-bound flight returns to Sacramento airport after crew reports bird strike

A Horizon Air Flight headed to Seattle returned to Sacramento due to a bird strike, Alaska Airlines said on Tuesday.

Crew members of flight 2026 reported a bird strike not long after the flight took off from the Sacramento airport, the airline said.

The captain and first officer were able to land the aircraft safely, but an emergency was declared out of precaution.

No injuries were reported, and Alaska Airlines said no parts of either engine detached. A maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft.