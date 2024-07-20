Watch CBS News
Flash Flood Warning issued for portion of El Dorado County

By Brandon Downs, Ashley Nanfria

KIRKWOOD – A portion of the Sierra in El Dorado County is under a Flash Flood Warning due to brief heavy rain and lightning on Saturday afternoon. 

The Flash Flood Warning was issued Saturday afternoon for a portion of El Dorado County, north of Kirkwood near Kyburz. This is where up to an inch of rain has already fallen. 

On Caltrans' QuickMap, a message board along Highway 50 just west of Strawberry reports a mudslide. It urges drivers to not attempt to go through the mud. 

The Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. 

The area has seen heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds and lightning. 

Moving forward into the evening, thunderstorms will continue up until about 7 p.m. before they taper off. 

