Flash Flood Warning issued for portion of El Dorado County
KIRKWOOD – A portion of the Sierra in El Dorado County is under a Flash Flood Warning due to brief heavy rain and lightning on Saturday afternoon.
The Flash Flood Warning was issued Saturday afternoon for a portion of El Dorado County, north of Kirkwood near Kyburz. This is where up to an inch of rain has already fallen.
On Caltrans' QuickMap, a message board along Highway 50 just west of Strawberry reports a mudslide. It urges drivers to not attempt to go through the mud.
The Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m.
The area has seen heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds and lightning.
Moving forward into the evening, thunderstorms will continue up until about 7 p.m. before they taper off.