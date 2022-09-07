Firefighters stop forward progress on 4.5-acre fire at Del Paso Regional Park

SACRAMENTO - Firefighters have stopped the forward movement of a fire burning at a Sacramento park.

The fire broke out Wednesday at Del Paso Regional Park, which is in the 3500 block of Auburn Boulevard. Sacramento Fire Department crews responded to the scene and were able to contain it to 4.5 acres.

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.

High temperatures have brought down humidity levels and worsened fire conditions. They've also made it harder for firefighters to work.

Aerial view above Del Paso Regional Park along the 3500 Block of Auburn Blvd. pic.twitter.com/Qy02rw3lGH — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) September 7, 2022