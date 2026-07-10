Fire spreads through Carmichael apartment building, leaving 1 injured and 8 displaced

One person was hospitalized and at least eight people were displaced after a small apartment building in Carmichael caught fire on Friday, officials said.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire happened at a building with four units along Winfield Way shortly before 5 p.m., just northwest of the Manzanita and Madison avenues intersection. The fire originated inside one unit before spreading through the building's attic space to the other three.

Firefighters located a man inside one of the units surrounded by flames. Metro Fire said he was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

Metro Fire Battalion Chief Christopher Reed said it appears the man was re-entering the building when crews located him. Reed also noted that the man "was in pretty good shape" ahead of being transported to an area hospital.

A guinea pig and a cat were also rescued from the fire but did not have any reported injuries.

Eight people across four units are now being forced to stay elsewhere due to the fire, Reed said. Metro Fire said one unit was destroyed while the other three sustained extensive damage.

Reed said the individual who was injured lived alone.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.