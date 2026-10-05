Fire destroys Modesto home, damages two nearby houses

A fire destroyed a Modesto home and damaged two neighboring houses Monday afternoon, displacing four people, officials said.

The Modesto Fire Department said crews were called to the scene around 4 p.m.

The fire began at one home and spread to two nearby residences. The main home was considered a total loss, while the neighboring houses sustained minor damage, officials said.

Three adults and one child were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.