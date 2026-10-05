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Fire destroys Modesto home, damages two nearby houses

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

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A fire destroyed a Modesto home and damaged two neighboring houses Monday afternoon, displacing four people, officials said.

The Modesto Fire Department said crews were called to the scene around 4 p.m.

The fire began at one home and spread to two nearby residences. The main home was considered a total loss, while the neighboring houses sustained minor damage, officials said.

Three adults and one child were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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