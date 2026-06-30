Sacramento business continues to deal with damages a year after 4th of July fire

On July 4, 2025, fireworks sparked a destructive fire that swept through Industrial Minerals Company, a business in South Sacramento. A year later, the business is still dealing with damages.

"It has been very frustrating to see how slow things go," Aaron Philips, general manager of Industrial Minerals Company, said.

Philips' business manufactures and sells clay and plaster used in pottery and ceramics. The fire burned through its massive warehouse near Florin Road, where it stored raw material in bags and pallets.

"A quarter of it is completely gone because of the fire," he said.

A large hole remains in the roof, with charred wooden beams and scorched sheet metal dangling in the air.

Last winter, the store suffered additional damage from wind and rain.

"It was flooding into the plant because there was no roof," Philips said.

Repairs to the building have not begun, 12 months after the fire. Philips says they have been battling with their insurance company and government bureaucracy.

"We are waiting to get permits from the county so we can start construction," he said.

The price tag to repair the warehouse, as well as replace its damaged products, further challenges Philips' business.

"The whole cost of the entire thing is estimated at $1.7 million, so it's a lot of money. It's certainly more than we make," he said.

Fire crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to other parts of the business, like the classroom and sales floor, but investigators were never able to determine who set off the fireworks that sparked the blaze.

"I would probably yell at them if I knew who they were," Philips said.

Phillips and officials alike continue to remind the public that illegal use of fireworks can have long-lasting consequences.

"It's just stupid. If you got caught, you'd be liable for this $1.7 million. It's a stupid thing to do," Philips said.

The business estimates it will take several months to repair the damage once construction begins. They hope it will be completed before the start of this year's rainy season.