Fire burns home in Modesto overnight

MODESTO - A fire overnight in Modesto is under investigation.

According to the Modesto Fire Department, the fire broke out at a home in the 2200 block of Celeste Drive. Firefighters from the Stanislaus Consolidated and Modesto fire departments responded to the blaze and found a single-story home with visible flames coming out of the structure.

Firefighters entered the home and battled the fire while others cut holes in the roof. They were able to get the fire quickly under control and put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.