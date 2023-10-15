Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire burns home in Modesto overnight

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO - A fire overnight in Modesto is under investigation. 

According to the Modesto Fire Department, the fire broke out at a home in the 2200 block of Celeste Drive. Firefighters from the Stanislaus Consolidated and Modesto fire departments responded to the blaze and found a single-story home with visible flames coming out of the structure. 

Firefighters entered the home and battled the fire while others cut holes in the roof. They were able to get the fire quickly under control and put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Immediately after midnight, Modesto and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Departments were dispatched to a house fire on the...

Posted by Modesto Fire Department on Saturday, October 14, 2023

First published on October 14, 2023 / 7:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.