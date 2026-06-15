2 killed in fiery crash into tree west of Vacaville, CHP says

Two people were killed after a car collided head-on with a tree in Solano County over the weekend, officials said on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol's Solano office said it happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday along Pleasants Valley Road, just outside of western Vacaville.

First responders arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames. The vehicle was traveling so fast that the force of the collision sent the vehicle's engine into the passenger's compartment, the CHP said.

Through the extensive crash and burn damage, officials said the vehicle appeared to be a Ford Mustang, but they were still working to identify it.

Inside, officials located two people who were already dead. Their identities were not released.

Pleasants Valley Road was closed for about an hour and a half as a result of the crash and investigation.