Fiery crash near Modesto leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

A crash near Modesto left one person dead and multiple people injured Saturday night, the Modesto Fire Department said.

First responders said they arrived at the scene on Ladd Road, near Tully Road, just after 10 p.m. and found a three-car crash with one of the vehicles on fire. Crews extinguished the fire and provided care to eight people.

Despite first aid, one of the patients was declared dead at the scene. One person was flown to a trauma center, and the others were all taken to local hospitals.

The California Highway Patrol said they are investigating how the crash happened.