As California families across the Northern Sierra Foothills prepare for Thanksgiving, rising grocery costs and changes to federal food assistance are putting added pressure on local food banks.

At Feeding the Foothills, warehouse manager Mike Duvall has spent more than 16 years helping distribute food to families in need. Over that time, he says the demand for assistance has continued to grow, while resources have become more limited.

"The need is there, the demand has increased and unfortunately the budget has decreased," Duvall said.

Duvall says Feeding the Foothills has seen a significant increase in the number of people relying on its services following recent changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

"They've continued to come and we've seen, I'd say, about a 50% increase," he said.

Nationwide, SNAP enrollment is down 5.5 million people compared to the same time last year. In Placer County, CalFresh enrollment, California's version of SNAP, has dropped about three percent year over year.

County health officials say new work requirements are contributing to the decline.

Meanwhile, food assistance organizations are also preparing for changes to funding programs. Duvall says CalFresh funding is expected to come to a halt in 2027, while the Local Food Purchasing Assistance program, known as LFPA, has already ended.

Those challenges come as families face higher costs at the grocery store heading into the holiday season.

The American Farm Bureau Federation reports the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner has increased more than six percent from last year. Duvall says the rising cost of turkey has been especially noticeable.

"Turkey cost has gone up. It's quadrupled in the last three years," he said.

Despite tighter budgets and growing demand, Feeding the Foothills says it remains committed to serving families throughout the region.

"We're here to adapt to the need and be here for our neighbors," Duvall said.