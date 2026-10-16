FBI investigates suspicious mail sent to California congressional offices

The FBI said on Friday that it is investigating suspicious mail sent to congressional offices in California and other locations across the country, including envelopes containing unidentified substances.

The FBI said it is working in collaboration with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and other law enforcement agencies to investigate the mailings.

Several California congressional offices reported receiving suspicious mail Friday, including offices representing the Sacramento region, Central Valley and Central Coast.

Independent Rep. Kevin Kiley's district office in Rocklin received an envelope containing a suspicious powder that was opened by a staff member, according to Kiley's office.

The staffer placed the material in a specialized quarantine enclosure designed for such incidents, the office said.

"On behalf of my entire team, I want to express our gratitude to the Rocklin Police and Roseville Hazmat team as well as the FBI for their quick action and response," Kiley said in a statement.

Kiley's Rocklin office will remain closed until authorities determine it is safe to reopen.

"No one should have to worry for their safety simply because they go to work for the American people. This incident highlights – once again – why we need to bring down the temperature in our politics and embrace a return to civility and common sense," Kiley said, adding that "in the meantime we will not be deterred or intimidated from doing the job we were elected to do."

Rep. Ami Bera office and Rep. Josh Harder, both Democrats, also reported receiving similar mail at their offices.

"Today, my district office in Stockton received mail containing a suspicious substance. I'm grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and their work to investigate the situation. Our office remains committed to serving constituents and will reopen on Monday to continue delivering for Valley families," Harder said in a statement.

According to Bera's office, staff members received one in Washington, D.C., Thursday night and anticipated another in Sacramento on Friday. The office said local authorities were notified after the envelope arrived and that everyone was accounted for and safe.

Rep. Jimmy Panetta, also a Democrat, said in a statement that an envelope containing a white powdery substance was received and opened by a staffer at his Santa Cruz district office on Friday morning.

"Threats, fearmongering, and violence against public servants have become far too common over the past decade and undermine our democracy," Panetta said. "But these attempts to intimidate us will not deter us from doing our job.

Rep. Gil Cisneros said he closed his Covina district office "out of an abundance of caution" after receiving a "suspicious letter. He added that his staffers were safe and reported the incident to local and federal law enforcement.

The FBI said some of the letters sent nationwide contained an unknown substance. Investigators are working with law enforcement partners to respond to each incident and identify the person or people responsible.

Authorities have not publicly identified the substances involved in the California incidents or announced any arrests in connection with the investigation.