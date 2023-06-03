"I knew I had to do it for him": Father of Grant Union senior killed before graduation speaks out

SACRAMENTO -- The family of the Grant Union High School student killed the night before graduation is calling on the public, or those with information, to share it with investigators and help answer who shot and killed the 18-year-old ready to graduate.

Billy Scott Jr., 18, was shot on Wednesday night, hours before he was set to receive his diploma at Grant Union High School. His father, Billy Scott Sr., wore his son's cap and gown and walked in his honor to accept his diploma. Scott Sr. was accompanied by members of their family who all wore shirts with "Little Bill's" graduation photo on them.

It wasn't even 48 hours since his death, and Scott's father, sisters, and girlfriend sat down with CBS13 to speak about the life cut short. Scott was set to attend trade school after graduation, working towards a goal of being able to take care of his father and their extended family.

"I know that's what he wanted so bad, I was so proud to put on that cap and gown and represent him… because that's me." said Scott Sr.

Billy Scott Sr. shared this photo from the Grant Union HS graduation where he walked to receive his diploma.



The family said Scott Jr. was musical and loved to sing and dance. He was a member of the Grant Union championship football team as a Defensive Back, and was described by a friend and teammate as "the funniest DB you'll ever know."

The night before graduation, Scott's family said he was excited and prepared.

"He told me he was gonna get to a point to take care of his Dad, so he didn't have to work anymore," said Scott Sr.

The family said they believe and know that Scott Jr. was randomly shot and did not know the person, or people, who shot into the car parked in North Highlands.

On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's investigators were going door to door in the area to get more information from neighbors to pinpoint where the shooting took place.