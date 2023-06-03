Father of Grant High teen shot and killed looking for answers; walks at graduation ceremony It wasn’t supposed to be Billy Scott Sr. In the cap and gown. But the father of “Little Bill” knew how hard his son, Billy Jr., worked to get here. His son was robbed of the moment after he was shot and died the night before. Scott’s family sat together Friday, in shirts with his graduation photo printed on them. It’s not how they wanted to celebrate the milestone but say, Bill Jr.'s plans to graduate and go on to trade school weren’t in vain.