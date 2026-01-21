Driver killed in rollover crash on Willow Glen Road in Yuba County

A driver died Wednesday night in a rollover crash just north of Collins Lake in Yuba County, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Yuba-Sutter division said the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. along Willow Glen Road, just north of Sky Glen Drive.

Investigators said the man was driving a Nissan Altima southbound when the car crossed into the northbound lane, left the roadway and crashed into a concrete culvert. The vehicle rolled onto its side, and the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries.

California Highway Patrol

Initial reports indicated the vehicle may have been on fire, but the CHP later confirmed there was no car fire.

No other vehicles were involved. It is still unclear whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Willow Glen Road, a two-lane county roadway, was blocked in both directions for about an hour and a half while crews responded and cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.