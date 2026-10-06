2 killed in head-on crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County

Two people were killed and two others were injured Tuesday evening in a head-on crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Yuba-Sutter division said officers responded to the crash around 5:27 p.m. on northbound Highway 99, south of Howsley Road.

A white Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on Highway 99 when it crossed the dirt median and collided head-on with a Volvo XC60, the CHP said. The force of the collision caused the Toyota to overturn and come to rest in a ditch.

The driver and front passenger of the Toyota both died at the scene, while the CHP said a rear passenger in the Toyota was transported by air ambulance to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

The man driving the Volvo suffered minor injuries.

The CHP said it is not yet known whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.