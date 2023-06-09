Fatal crash on Highway 130 in Patterson causes partial closure

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- Part of Highway 130 in Patterson has been shut down due to a deadly crash, said authorities.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says it happened Friday morning near American Eagle Avenue.

Investigators are now processing evidence and trying to figure out what caused the crash.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Patterson is a city in Stanislaus County and is located 87 miles southeast of Sacramento.