Boating accident at Frenchman Lake in Plumas County kills woman on personal watercraft

A woman was killed in a boating collision on a lake in Plumas County over the weekend, the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened on Saturday at Frenchman Lake, north of Chillcoot and just east of the Nevada state line in the Plumas National Forest, about 160 miles northeast of Sacramento. The Plumas County Sheriff's Office said at about 11:21 a.m., dispatchers received text-to-911 message reporting a crash involving a personal watercraft and a recreational boat near the Frenchman Lake boat launch.

Multiple agencies responded and responders began lifesaving efforts on a woman who was operating the personal watercraft, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. The woman was identified as 47-years-old Sandra Ann Skender of Reno, Nevada.

The Sheriff's Office said the circumstances surrounding the collision remained under investigation; however, alcohol was believed to be a factor. Spokesperson Sgt. Chandler Peay told CBS News Sacramento that there had been no arrest on Saturday, but no further information was available for release as of Monday afternoon.

The office said the agencies assisting during the incident included the Plumas County Boat Patrol, the U.S. Forest Service, Care Flight, Eastern Plumas Health Care Ambulance, and Beckwourth Peak Fire.