Driver dies in big rig crash on Interstate 80 in Truckee

The driver of a big rig died in a crash along Interstate Highway 80 in Truckee on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 9:20 a.m. on eastbound Highway 80 near the junction with southbound State Route 89 east of Donner Lake. The California Highway Patrol office in Truckee said that the semi was headed east on I-80 when it left the roadway and crashed into a fence.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the cab suffered minor injuries, the CHP said.

The cause of the crash was still being investigated, the CHP said Wednesday morning.

Caltrans said the number 2 lane was blocked because of the crash but eastbound I-80 traffic was moving slowly through the number 1 lane as of 10:19 a.m. There was no estimated time of reopening.