Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello pressures Gov. Newsom to sign farmworkers bill

By Shawnte Passmore

SACRAMENTO — Tom Morello, the guitarist of Rage Against the Machine, is lending his voice to get Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a farmworkers bill.

"Democracy working in the workplace is what he [Newsom] is currently not supporting," Morello said Wednesday before singing the lyrics, "He should be ashamed of himself and sign the bill."

The message was also on repeat as hundreds of supporters, including other union members, joined the concert.

Xochilt Nunez has not slept in her bed since August.

"I always pray to god every single day," she said when asked about her mental health. "It's not easy."

Wednesday marked the 24th day of a vigil dedicated to farmworkers at the state Capitol.

She shows the shoes she wore through the 335-mile-march she walked from Delano to Sacramento.

Farmworkers are asking the governor to sign AB-2183 which would allow farmworkers to vote in union elections without intimidation from growers. 

Farmworkers say they are asking to have different voting options, the same way voters do during political elections.

What will they do if the governor does not sign the bill?

"Mobilization. Continue to mobilize people," said Marc Grossman, a spokesperson of United Farm Workers who also worked closely with famed labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.

The governor's office said it does not comment on pending legislation and the governor has until Sept. 30 to take action on the bill.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 5:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

