"Justice will prevail:" Family of woman hit by suspected drunk driver while walking two kids in Sacramento thanks community for support

SACRAMENTO -- Family members of Amanda Shedd, 39, told CBS13 that her tragic death just weeks before Christmas has caused them indescribable grief and sadness.

Shedd was hit by a suspected drunk driver while walking on the sidewalk with two of her children outside of their school, Bergamo Montessori, in Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood on the evening of Nov. 30.

While Shedd's children survived, sadly, her life was cut short.

"Amanda was taken from us way too soon," said Shedd's family members in a statement sent to CBS13. "She was a proud, loving, single mother of three young children, 15 years old, 7 years old, and 18 months. It saddens us deeply that they will grow up without the warmth and comfort of their mother's love and guidance."

Family members say Shedd was a nurse who was deeply devoted to saving people's lives.

"We hope that justice will prevail in her senseless death. But we are focused on honoring her memory, and moving forward to ensure that her children know that they are loved and cared for," said the Shedd family in their statement.

"We want Amanda to be remembered as a loving mom, daughter, and sister, as well as an admired colleague who helped people in their time of need."

An online fundraiser was created to support Shedd's young children during these difficult times. In just two days, it has already raised over $10,000. Anyone who wishes to help the Shedd family is encouraged to donate.

"We sincerely appreciate the well wishes and support that we have received from her friends, co-workers, and the community," said the Shedd family in their statement.

The driver, Alethea Lee, who is accused of hitting and killing Shedd is facing felony charges of DUI and manslaughter. She bonded out of jail and is expected back in court on Jan. 8.