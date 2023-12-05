Watch CBS News
Alethea Lee arraigned after Sacramento mother killed, children hurt in suspected DUI crash

SACRAMENTO — A suspected drunk driver who police say struck a woman and her two children while they were walking in Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Alethea Fatice Lee, 26, was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing injury and other charges related to the November 30 collision.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. along Pocket Road right in front of the children's school. Sacramento police said Lee lost control of the vehicle, causing it to travel onto the sidewalk and hit the family.

All three victims were transported to an area hospital. The mother died from her injuries on Sunday. The two children's injuries were not life-threatening.

Lee suffered non-life-threatening injuries when her vehicle rolled over.

Lee's arraignment was continued to December 7. Her bail is set at $450,000.

