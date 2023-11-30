Watch CBS News
Vehicle hits pedestrians before rolling over in Sacramento; 4 injured

By Brandon Downs, Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Four people were hospitalized, with one in critical condition, after a vehicle struck three pedestrians in Sacramento, officials said Thursday night.

It happened along the 8100 block of Pocket Road shortly after 6 p.m.

A driver was traveling eastbound on Pocket Road when, for reasons not yet known, the vehicle went off the roadway and hit the three pedestrians, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Among the three were a woman and two children. The woman suffered critical injuries while the two children, whose ages are not known, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The vehicle's driver, also a woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash following the prior collision.

Pocket Road eastbound is expected to be closed for some time between Greenhaven and Dutra Bend Drives.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 8:18 PM PST

