Families of Sacramento gun violence victims push for "Najee's Law'" to strengthen nightclub security

Parents who lost their children to gun violence gathered in downtown Sacramento on National Night Out on Tuesday to advocate for a proposed law they hope will make the city's nightlife safer.

The proposal, known as "Najee's Law," would require bars and nightclubs in Sacramento's central city to adopt stricter security measures, including walk-through metal detectors, perimeter surveillance cameras and improved lighting.

"It's all about saving lives," said Deborah Grimes, whose 25-year-old son, Greg "Najee" Grimes, was shot and killed outside a downtown nightclub in 2022.

Supporters gathered outside the club where Najee was killed, calling on city leaders and nightlife businesses to do more to prevent violence.

The push comes after several high-profile shootings outside Sacramento bars and clubs in recent years, including three fatal shootings in 2022.

Among those supporting the proposal was James Tevis, whose son, Colby, was fatally shot outside a Midtown bar on J Street in 2024.

"We keep having these shootings and killings," Tevis said. "No one's going to want to come out."

He said families affected by the violence want stronger protections in place before another tragedy occurs.

"All of us are really wanting better laws, better rules in place," Tevis said.

Sacramento City Councilmember Phil Pluckebaum, whose district includes downtown, said city leaders are reviewing the proposal before deciding whether to introduce it.

"We're really trying to vet this with staff and determine how successful this might be before we even propose it," Pluckebaum said.

City Councilmember Lisa Kaplan said she also supports efforts to improve public safety downtown, including installing additional street lighting.

"If you look at Bourbon Street in New Orleans, they have lights that the police can control that will light that area up so there are no dark corners," Kaplan said.

Deborah Grimes hopes that these increased measures help prevent any further tragedies.

"We want to be able to assure people, yes, downtown is great," she said. "You can go out, you can have fun and you can still be safe."

Sacramento already requires nightclubs to have a city entertainment permit, and some are also required to take a picture and scan the ID of patrons before they are allowed to enter.