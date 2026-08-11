Fairfield bicyclist killed on I-80 off-ramp, CHP looking for witnesses

California Highway Patrol investigators are looking for witnesses to a crash that killed a bicyclist on an Interstate 80 off-ramp in Fairfield last week.

The crash happened Thursday, Aug. 6, on the eastbound I-80 off-ramp to Air Base Parkway.

CHP said a Dodge Ram pickup truck exiting the freeway struck a bicyclist who was riding near traffic on the off-ramp. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CHP's preliminary investigation, the pickup driver saw the bicyclist and braked but was unable to avoid hitting them.

Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors for the driver.

Authorities have not released the bicyclist's identity.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact the Solano-area CHP office.