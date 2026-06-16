Fairfield gas leak prompts shelter-in-place order on East Travis Boulevard

Residents along part of East Travis Boulevard in Fairfield were told to shelter in place after a gas leak Tuesday morning.

The situation began shortly before 10 a.m. Exactly what caused the gas leak is unclear, but Fairfield police told residents to stay inside or avoid the area.

Scene of the gas leak response. Fairfield Fire Department

East Travis Boulevard was closed between North Texas Street and Kidder Avenue due to the gas leak, police said.

A PG&E crew responded to the scene and the gas leak had been mitigated, police said.

Traffic is now back open on Travis Boulevard through the area.