Fairfield I-80 crash leaves driver dead near Cordelia

A man died in an early Friday morning crash on Interstate 80 near Fairfield in Solano County, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol said the driver appeared to be speeding westbound near the Cordelia area when his vehicle clipped another vehicle.

The impact sent the vehicle into the center median barrier, where it overturned and came to rest in the left lane. An SUV then struck the overturned vehicle.

Scene of the crash near Green Valley. Caltrans

The driver who CHP said appeared to be speeding died in the crash. No one else was injured.

Authorities have not released the driver's name.

Several westbound I-80 lanes were blocked through the early morning hours but reopened shortly before 6 a.m.