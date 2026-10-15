Fairfield police arrest man suspected of vandalizing campaign signs for local elections

A man has been arrested on a felony vandalism charge after multiple campaign signs for candidates in city elections were damaged, Fairfield police said on Thursday.

Police said over the last several weeks, multiple campaign signs were reported to have been vandalized. City cameras and surveillance video from a local business were used to obtain an image of the suspect, identified as 68-year-old Jesus Piedra

Piedra was arrested on Oct. 13 and booked into jail on a count of felony vandalism.

The arrest comes just weeks before midterm elections on Nov. 3. Current Fairfield Vice Mayor Pam Bertani, who is a candidate in the city's mayoral race, applauded the arrest.

"A huge THANK YOU to Officer Willie Smith, Chief Dan Marshall, and the entire Fairfield Police Department for their work on this investigation," Bertani wrote in a Facebook post.

Piedra remains in custody with bail set at $25,000, according to county jail records.