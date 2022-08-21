Watch CBS News
Evacuations lifted in Lake County vegetation fire

By Jennifer Bonnett, Madisen Keavy

/ CBS Sacramento

LAKE COUNTY — Evacuations were lifted Sunday morning for a fast-moving vegetation fire that broke out in Lake County a day earlier.

The "Point Fire" off of Anderson and Panorama roads, west of lower lake, started just after 6 p.m. Saturday causing immediate evacuation orders in the area.

It is currently 80% contained and approximately 14 acres, according to Cal Fire who says crews will be in the area throughout the day strengthening containment lines and putting out hotspots.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department lifted the evacuations around 9 a.m, Sunday.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 7:16 AM

