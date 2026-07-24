Esparto explosion lawsuit targets California and county agencies over deadly blast

More than a year after the deadly Esparto fireworks explosion killed seven workers, a newly filed civil lawsuit is widening the scope of accountability, alleging local and state government agencies failed to stop an illegal fireworks operation despite years of warning signs.

The lawsuit, filed this week on behalf of the family of victim Joel Jeremias Melendez and other plaintiffs, names more than a dozen defendants, including the State of California, the California Office of the State Fire Marshal, Yolo County and its Sheriff's Office, the Esparto Fire Protection District, former Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez, State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant, former sheriff's lieutenant Samuel Machado and several fireworks companies and individuals already facing criminal charges.

The complaint alleges government agencies at both the state and county levels knew for years that fireworks were being illegally stored and handled at the Esparto property, but failed to conduct required inspections, enforce safety regulations or shut the operation down before the July 1, 2025 explosion.

"The entire incident was preventable and should have been prevented," the lawsuit states.

Among its allegations, the lawsuit claims former sheriff's lieutenant Samuel Machado used his position to shield the operation from scrutiny. It also alleges former Sheriff Tom Lopez and the Yolo County Sheriff's Office knew fireworks and a gun business were operating on the property but failed to notify other county departments or take enforcement action.

The lawsuit further claims the California Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and other state officials failed to carry out mandatory duties involving fire safety oversight and inspections, despite having authority over pyrotechnic licensing and enforcement.

Referring to the OSFM, the lawsuit alleges, "While the agency acted post-incident (e.g., rapid license suspensions and forming a Public Safety Fireworks Enforcement Task Force in July 2025 to review regulations), the Agency's pre-explosions oversight actions show its failure to follow state laws."

The civil case largely echoes allegations already outlined in the criminal prosecution, where eight defendants have been charged in connection with what prosecutors describe as an illegal explosives enterprise. Five of those defendants, including Machado, face murder charges.

The lawsuit seeks damages for wrongful death, negligence and other claims, arguing the explosion was avoidable.

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to Yolo County, the county Sheriff's Office, and Cal Fire. So far, only Cal Fire has responded, stating it does not comment on pending litigation.