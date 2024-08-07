New emergency veterinary clinic in Elk Grove offers pet owners a unique experience

ELK GROVE – Many people got new pets during the pandemic and that's created a big demand for veterinary services. Now there's a new facility opening today in Elk Grove that could help.

A golden retriever, Cooper, bleeding with a severe abdominal laceration was the first emergency patient at this new animal emergency room in Elk Grove.

"We're going to figure out how to keep him alive," said Dr. Katey Wahlen.

The Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) hospital opens at a time when there is a nationwide shortage of vets and often long waits to see a doctor.

"We suspect that we're going to be very busy," Wahlen said.

Cooper's owner drove up from Stockton for emergency care.

"All of a sudden you're like what do I do," the owner said.

This animal hospital is unlike any other in the area as it has an open floor plan where owners can be by their pet's side during procedures.

"We are trying to change the industry," Wahlen said. "This is a way that they can stay with them through the entire process, up to and including spending the night."

They have pull-out couches right in the exam area.

"If it's 2 a.m. and you've been here for hours you can sleep, you can take a nap," Wahlen said.

Even the operating room is designed to accommodate worried pet parents.

"You have these big windows, so you can actually watch the surgery. No one's passed out on me yet," Wahlen said.

It's a comfort for Cooper's owner who doesn't have to sit in a waiting room not knowing what's going on.

"That feels really good to know that we're right here with him every step of the way and we get to know what they're doing," the owner said.

The hospital is designed for emergencies and they don't do spays or vaccinations. They say the goal is to provide a different kind of experience.

"We have to actually start changing the way we do this. If you have a sick pet that's hospitalized, that's a hospitalized family member," Wahlen said.

The VEG hospital is open 24 hours a day, including holidays. They currently have six vets on staff and are looking for more.