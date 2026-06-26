Elk Grove schools let out for summer as leaders push to keep kids safe

Summer break is starting for students on a year-round schedule in Elk Grove schools, bringing new concerns about how to keep kids safe and busy when they lose the daily structure of class.

State Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen marked the start of the break with a summer sendoff party featuring shaved ice, popcorn and cotton candy, while also pointing to the need for more activities and supervision during the summer months.

"Parents, once it hits summer, we stress out because we've got to look for things for our kids to do," Nguyen said.

Ten-year-old Kyleigh Anderson said summer break can be boring.

"I like going to school because I had something to do during the day. Right now, I just don't really have anything to do," Anderson said.

Safety advocates say summer can be one of the riskiest times of year for people under 18, especially when students no longer have the daily structure of school.

They point to concerns including car crashes, violent crime, drownings and other injuries.

"As a teenager, there's not much to do, especially if you don't have a car," said Jasmine Phan.

Phan just graduated from high school and is now doing an internship to stay busy.

But she said not every teen has the same opportunity.

"Honestly, it's a really big issue. I think that kids these days, without structure, it's hard to stay focused," Phan said.

Nguyen said she has brought on 50 interns and volunteers this summer and hopes more efforts are made to keep kids safe and engaged during the break from school.

"Any kid that has nothing to do is an at-risk kid," Nguyen said.

Teen safety advocates often call the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day the "100 deadliest days" because of a spike in teen fatalities, including an average 20% increase in deadly car crashes.