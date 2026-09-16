Elk Grove gets its first Whole Foods as new store opens Wednesday

A new Whole Foods Market opens Wednesday in Elk Grove, giving the grocery chain its fourth location in the Sacramento area.

The 43,000-square-foot store at Elk Grove and Big Horn boulevards will open at 9 a.m. on its first day. Regular hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Whole Foods says the Elk Grove store will carry more than 1,500 products from California-based suppliers. The location also includes a bakery, hot food and salad bars, meat and seafood counters and a specialty cheese department.

For the grand opening, the first 300 customers in line will receive an Elk Grove-branded tote bag and a coupon offering savings of up to $100.

The new store becomes Whole Foods' 94th in California.

Other Sacramento-area locations include the Whole Foods on Arden Way in Sacramento, along Palladio Parkway in Folsom and near the Westfield Galleria in Roseville.

Whole Foods also said it is making food and monetary donations to River City Food Bank in connection with the opening.

Grocery pickup is expected to become available at the Elk Grove location sometime after the store opens.